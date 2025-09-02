Apple Watch Screen Repair Cost Guide: What You’ll Pay in 2025

If you’ve ever wondered how much an Apple Watch screen repair costs, you’re in the right place. In this blog, you’ll learn about Apple’s official repair programs, how costs differ by model, repair steps, money-saving tips, and how much third-party repair shops charge!

Apple Watch screen repair cost (Model-by-Model)

Apple Watch Model Official Apple Repair (Out-of-Warranty) Typical Third-Party Repair Estimate Apple Watch Ultra $499 $150 – $300 Series 8 $299 $150 – $250 Series 7 $299 $150 – $300 SE (2nd Gen) $219 $150 – $250 SE (1st Gen) $219 $140 – $230 Series 6 $299 $150 – $250 Series 5 $299 $140 – $230 Series 4 $299 $140 – $230 Series 3 $229 $120 – $175 Series 2 $229 $110 – $150 Series 1 $199 $90 – $120

Quick Notes

These are estimated U.S. prices for all Apple Watch models based on Apple’s official out-of-warranty repair rates and common third-party repair quotes.

Costs may vary slightly depending on your location and whether the fix is “glass-only” or a full screen replacement.

If you have AppleCare+ or AppleCare One, your repair cost could be as low as $29 per incident.

Repair cost with AppleCare and AppleCare Plus

Cracked screen under AppleCare Plus usually carries a low service fee: $29 for screen or back glass damage

for screen or back glass damage $99 for other accidental damage AppleCare One (introduced in July 2025) covers multiple devices under one plan for $19.99 per month plus $5.99 per month per extra device. It includes unlimited accidental repair incidents for Apple Watch with the same low service fee structure.

Pros and Cons: Official vs Third-party Repairs

Official Apple Repair

Pros Cons Genuine Apple parts with guaranteed quality Significantly more expensive, especially for newer models like Ultra Maintains water resistance and durability Repair might take longer if you need to mail in your device Comes with an Apple service warranty for peace of mind

Third-Party Repair Shops

Pros Cons Much cheaper, especially for older models or simple glass damage Parts may not always be genuine Often quicker turnaround time Water resistance and durability may not fully return Plenty of local options available Warranty terms vary and may be limited

If your Apple Watch is new or still under warranty, official Apple repair is the safer choice for long-term reliability and peace of mind. On the other hand, if you own an older model and want to save money, a trusted third-party shop can be a smart and budget-friendly option.

Now that you know the costs, learn how to proceed with an Apple Watch screen repair.

Tips

Even if your warranty has expired, AppleCare One may let you add devices up to 4 years old.

Compare Apple, independent shops, and local repair services.

If the display still works, glass-only repair can save up to 40 percent.

Some shops complete repairs in as little as one hour. So, check the repair time.

Use screen protectors and avoid hard impacts to protect your watch after repair.

Only Apple or certified providers guarantee the seal is properly restored.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Apple replace Apple Watch screens for free? Only if the damage is a manufacturing defect under warranty. Accidental damage requires AppleCare Plus or a paid repair. What if I don’t have AppleCare Plus? Without coverage, you may pay $199 to $499 through Apple or $129 to $329 at independent providers. Local quotes can vary. What is the difference between AppleCare Plus and AppleCare One? AppleCare Plus covers one device with accidental protection. AppleCare One covers multiple devices for $19.99 per month plus a small extra fee per device. It is ideal for households with several Apple products. Is it worth repairing or better to buy a new watch? With AppleCare Plus, repair is a clear choice at only $29. Without coverage, you should compare the repair cost to the price of a new watch. For older models, replacement might be more practical.

Summary

Check your coverage to avoid surprise repair fees. Compare prices between Apple, independent repair shops, and local services. Ask if glass-only repair is possible, since it is much cheaper. Choose providers that use genuine parts and test water sealing. Protect your watch after repair and consider AppleCare options for the future.

Conclusion

Understanding the Apple Watch screen repair cost does not have to be confusing. Whether you are covered by AppleCare Plus, AppleCare One, or paying out of pocket, knowing the options by model and comparing providers helps you save both time and money.

Decide whether to repair or replace based on cost, choose a trusted provider, and protect your watch for the future. You now have the knowledge to get your Apple Watch screen fixed with confidence.