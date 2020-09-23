When the Apple Watch Series 6 was announced, many were excited at the addition of a blood oxygen sensor. Monitoring how much oxygen is packed into your red blood cells can be great for determining your overall lung health. Is the blood oxygen sensor really useful, though? Several reports are in, and the news so far isn’t exactly encouraging.

How a Blood Oxygen Sensor Might Help You

If you suffer from any chronic lung issue, like asthma, COPD, or bronchitis, it’s important to keep tabs on how oxygenated your blood is. This metric, reported as a percentage, reflects how well your lungs are transferring oxygen to your bloodstream. This is important to giving your body the fuel it needs to keep going. Your brain also depends on oxygen to keep you in tip-top mental shape. Most of the time, pulse oximeters measure your blood oxygen levels from your fingertip, shining a red light through your skin and analyzing the reflection. With Apple Watch Series 6, the sensor shines its red lights through your wrist.

You can also use a blood oxygen sensor to help gauge how your sleep apnea is affecting you at night. Since breathing is interrupted by sleep apnea, you’d see your blood oxygen levels drop, sometimes dramatically, during a bad night. If you use a CPAP, it’s definitely a good idea to also keep track of your blood oxygen. That way, you’ll get an important clue when your mask might be ill-fitting or coming off.

Enter the Apple Watch Series 6

With the new Apple Watch, a blood oxygen sensor is right on your wrist at all times. The Watch checks your blood oxygen periodically, and records the data in the Health app. One thing that’s important to note, though, is the fine print Apple provides about this feature:

Blood Oxygen app measurements are not intended for medical use, including self-diagnosis or consultation with a doctor, and are only designed for general fitness and wellness purposes.

This means that you might not be able to really depend on the data to be very accurate. In fact, early tests are suggesting that it’s quite imprecise.

One Reporter’s Blood Oxygen Sensor Comparisons

Geoffrey Fowler, a tech columnist at The Washington Post, gave the Apple Watch 6’s blood oxygen sensor a test run. He found that the sensor occasionally says his “lungs and heart are the picture of health, pumping blood that’s 100 percent saturated with oxygen.” Other times, though, the sensor suggests he might have emphysema, his blood oxygen is so low.

Fowler purchased a $60 finger pulse oximeter, one that’s FDA-approved and reports an error rate of plus or minus two percentage points. He compared the results from this inexpensive medical device with those of the pricy Apple Watch Series 6. He found that the results sometimes matched, but most often were two to three percentage points different. At times, though, the Apple Watch differed from the finger pulse oximeter by 7 percent.

The Apple Watch Is Not a Medical Device

When Apple introduced the ECG function into its watch in 2018, it worked with researchers to publish accuracy studies. Cupertino also got FDA clearance (not the same as “approval”) for its app. Even so, the company was very forthcoming with its warning not to rely upon the irregular-rhythm notification if you’d previously been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation.

We’re not yet seeing the same diligence with the blood oxygen sensor in the Apple Watch Series 6. Apple is clear that the device isn’t meant to be used for diagnostic purposes, but it bears repeating. Do not purchase an Apple Watch Series 6 with the idea that it’s going to help you catch medical issues. You won’t be able to rely on its data to help identify COVID-19, sleep apnea, emphysema, pulmonary embolisms, or any other health problems.