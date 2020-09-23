Jason Segel and Cherry Jones have signed on to join Apple TV+ film “The Sky Is Everywhere” starring Grace Kaufman (via Variety).

The Sky Is Everywhere

Based on the novel by the same name from Jandy Nelson, it tells the story of a teen as she deals with her sister’s death and falls in love. The film is from Apple’s partnership with studio A24.

Segel will play ‘Big,’ Lennie and Bailey’s eccentric and compassionate uncle and Gram’s son. The town Lothario who runs a local hot air balloon company and tends to fall in love with whichever woman he takes up in the balloon. Jones will play ‘Gram,’ the warm and loving grandmother of Lennie and Bailey, who takes them in and raises them in her home where her son, Big, still lives with her.

Another from A24 that will premiere on Apple TV+ soon is “On The Rocks” starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray, set to release on October 23 around the world.