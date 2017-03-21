iPhone SE 2017 Another Example of Apple Doing Less and Less with More and More

In the midst of me-too products unveiled Tuesday, Apple kept iPhone SE available, but eliminated the embarrassing 16GB storage option on the device. The move falls squarely in the middle of conflicting rumors that Apple would either upgrade it or kill it.
iPhone SE 2017, Same as it Ever Was
iPhone SE remains the device that it was, but with double the storage for the same price. The entry level device remains $399, but now comes with 32GB of storage. The second tier is still $449, but comes with 128GB of storage. Processor and other innards are unchanged and remain the same as iPhone 6S.
Head Scratcher
I’ve been scratching my head about this all day. On the one hand, I am delighted Apple nixed the 16GB storage option on iPhone SE. It was useless when it was announced in March, 2016, and I’m glad to see its backside.
On the other hand, I grow ever more weary of Apple hanging on to old technology in its product line. If Apple continues to sell iPhone SE and introduces iPhone SE 2 (or whatever it might be called) at a media event in April, that’s one thing. I’ve long thought selling old models of iPhones at lower prices was an excellent way of addressing lower price points.
I fear, however, that Apple is following the lead of iPad and Macintosh and plans on peddling old technology at new prices with the iPhone SE. If Apple was about to release an updated iPhone SE 2, the company would have lowered the price when it made the storage change. What’s even more likely is that Apple would have kept the original storage options and lowered the price.
Less and Less with More and More
I realize we won’t know until and if an iPad media event comes and goes without a new iPhone SE. Let’s follow the evidence, though, and examine Apple’s track record for the last few years. The company has simply grown comfortable with peddling old technology at new prices.
Apple’s Mac product line has languished, and iPads aren’t faring any better. While I do expect new iPad Pro models in the next few weeks, Apple was clearly comfortable letting iPad Pro (12.9-inch) hit the 18 month-mark, just as it was comfortable letting iPad Air 2 get 18 months old before releasing iPad Pro (9.7-inch).
And now it appears Apple will let iPhone SE age in a similar manner, turning it into another example of Apple doing less and less with more and more.
Hopefully Apple will make me look the fool at a media event in the near future. But I’m not holding my breath.
4 Comments Add a comment
Agreed. Apple has lost its innovation lead and now trails others who have not only caught up but are puling ahead. As examples, from Microsoft we have seen Surface Book and Surface Studio – like them or not, thy are intriguing devices. From Apple, we get new MacBooks – with a touch bar (really?) and recycled iPads. The leaves are turning brown in Apple’s garden from lack of nourishment. There are other eco-systems now that are equally as good.
Today’s announcements had such promise. With such long-in-the-tooth products, Apple wasted another opportunity to refresh them. I’m not holding my breath either. Would not have expected me say this, but my next “Mac and iPad” will likely run a different OS.
Let’s not jump to conclusions. I think this was an appetizer. Something to get a bit of excitement going leading upon to the next event, (April?). The stuff announced today would have been a full keynote in other years. That they pushed these products off to a product announcement and web update says to me that bigger things are coming. There wasn’t room in the upcoming event for these small things. It makes me optimistic, for the first time in a long while, that Apple is going to wow us at the next event.
Nothing says comfortable with selling old hardware at new prices like a full-priced Mac Pro at 1,189 days old, and the Mac mini at 887 days old.
These are the first some-what new hardware products Apple has released since the awful October “hello, again” event; that is nearly 5 months of nothing.
Apple went from “putting a dent in the universe” to “dipping our toe in the water”. These updates today are definitely “dipping our toe in the water” updates.
Clearly, I am still grumpy. I am going to be extra grumpy if Apple waits until June to release a spec-bumped iMac when they could have updated it in February. I am assuming at this point that the delay means Apple will be using AMD’s new Ryzen processors in some iMacs and hopefully a new Mac mini. If Apple puts in Intel’s Kaby Lake processors that all the other manufacturers have been shipping since January, then I am going to be upset.
In short, Apple pretty much has lost its mojo. Such a shame. Nobody was a bigger fan of Apple than me, but I hardly even keep up with the news any more, much less obsess over the rumor mill. How I pine for the days when personal computing was fun, eagerly awaiting one more thing; or at least a rock solid, lustworthy upgrade.