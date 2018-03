In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit discuss the causes of Mac decay and whether Apple Store is the new DMV. They also discuss an idea that’s been on social media lately, that Johnny was out to get Scott Forstall. They cap the show with a couple of show picks. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)

Check It Out: Causes of Mac Decay, Apple Store (aka DMV), Jony Hates Forstall Jazz? – Pop.0 Ep.33