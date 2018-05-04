Check Out these 4 iPhone and iPad Star Wars Games for Star Wars Day

It’s May the 4th, which means today is Star Wars Day. We rounded up four Star Wars games for your iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch to help celebrate the day. Four games. May the 4th. See what we did there?

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Star Wars and LEGO are a perfect match, which is why the LEGO Star Wars games are so much fun. LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga lets you play through the first six episodes and you can choose to play as different characters. The first two episodes are free and the rest are available as in-app purchases.

Star Wars: Puzzle Droids

Puzzle games make a nice diversion and throwing in some droids makes them even more fun. in Star Wars: Puzzle Droids you can collect more characters as you play, including non-droids like Han Solo, Rey, and Poe Dameron. Star Wars: Puzzle Droids is free with in-app purchases.

Star Wars: Commander

If you’re into real-time strategy games, check out Star Wars: Commander. You choose to be part of the Empire or Rebellion and you get plenty of familiar Star Wars characters, vehicles, and weapons to work with. The game is a free download and includes in-app purchases.

Angry Birds Star Wars II

Angry Birds Star Wars II is really cool because it mixes Angry Birds space physics with Star Wars-style powers like blasters, light sabers, and the Force. Like other Angry Birds games, your job is to smash the pig structures to get to the next level. Angry Birds Star Wars II is a free download for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch with optional in-app purchases.