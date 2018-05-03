Apple HomePod Update Article Appears, but No Update Yet Available

Apple published a new article on Thursday titled simply “HomePod,” suggesting the release of a software update. The notes included in the article, however, list only current features with no other mention of an actual update. A check in the Home app shows no update available, either.

The patch notes in the article, dated May 3rd, 2018.

Audio Sources

Apple Music1

iTunes Music Purchases

iCloud Music Library with an Apple Music or iTunes Match subscription

Beats 1 Live Radio

Apple Podcasts

AirPlay other content to HomePod from iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac

There may be nothing to this—it could anything from a premature publication to a data base error involving an old article. But, HomePod enthusiasts may want to be on the lookout for an update. If you see something come through, let us know!