PSA: Twitter Recommends Password Reset after Discovering Internal Bug

Reset your Twitter password. This is Twitter’s recommendation after the company discovered an internal bug. That “bug” essentially stored passwords unmasked—which is utterly awful—though the company said there was no known breach of this info.

From Twitter:

When you set a password for your Twitter account, we use technology that masks it so no one at the company can see it. We recently identified a bug that stored passwords unmasked in an internal log. We have fixed the bug, and our investigation shows no indication of breach or misuse by anyone. Out of an abundance of caution, we ask that you consider changing your password on all services where you’ve used this password. You can change your Twitter password anytime by going to the password settings page.

The company went on to explain the bug, saying that during the hashing process, passwords were being written to a log. That should not have happened.

Change Your Twitter Password

Kudos to Twitter for being transparent, but we’ll take kudos back because this is a sloppy “bug.” Also, while Twitter said there was no known breach relating to this log, it’s still a very good idea to change your passwords, just in case.