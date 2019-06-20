After 7 Years, Adobe Lightroom Returns to Mac App Store

Back in 2012, Adobe Lightroom 4 was available in the Mac App Store for US$149.99 as a standalone purchase. Now it’s back, but it requires a subscription of US$9.99/month after a one-week trial.

This is a win for the Mac App Store, which saw a major redesign last year with macOS Mojave. Other notable apps have made their way to the Mac App Store, like BBEdit, Transmit, and Microsoft’s Office Suite.

I think it’s likely that Adobe is feeling the competition from companies like Serif, which announced the release of Affinity Publisher yesterday to compete with Adobe InDesign. Those apps, while not having the same features as Adobe’s offerings, are available with a one-time purchase, as opposed to a Creative Cloud subscription.

