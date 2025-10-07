AirPods Pro 3 Unboxing: What’s Inside the Box (Real Photos)

If you’re wondering exactly what Apple ships with the new AirPods Pro 3, here’s a clean, photo‑driven unboxing and first look. We’re mirroring the straightforward structure from MacObserver’s Apple Watch Ultra 3 unboxing to keep things simple and useful.

What’s in the box

AirPods Pro 3 earbuds (left and right)

MagSafe charging case

Silicone ear tips kit: XS, S, M (pre‑installed), and L — see our detailed AirPods Pro 3 ear‑tips guide to pick the right size.

Quick paperwork packet (“Designed by Apple in California”)

Protective pull‑tab covering the charging contacts (green arrow card)

Note: Retail bundles can vary by region and channel. If your unit includes a short USB‑C cable, you’ll find it tucked in the paper sleeve.

Packaging & first look

The presentation is familiar: a top tray with the case, a paper sleeve with documentation, and a separate card holding the four ear‑tip sizes. The fit kit includes extra‑small through large, so most ears should get a proper seal without buying extras. If you’re between sizes, our ear‑tips explainer walks you through mixing sizes per ear and how to seat them correctly.

The case arrives with a small, green pull‑tab between the earbuds and the charging contacts. Remove it before pairing—this keeps the battery from draining in transit.

Case & buds: quick tour

The MagSafe case is compact and pocketable, with a front status LED and a snug hinge. The buds themselves follow Apple’s low‑profile, stemmed in‑ear design—lightweight, with vent ports to reduce pressure build‑up during longer sessions. If you’re upgrading, here’s what’s new on AirPods Pro 3 at a glance.

Pro tip: Start with the Medium tips already installed. If you notice weak bass or if ANC feels leaky, swap to Small or Large and run the built‑in fit test—our step‑by‑step on the Acoustic Seal (Ear Tip Fit) Test shows exactly where to find it and how to read the results.

Setup & pairing (30‑second checklist)

Open the case near your iPhone/Mac and follow the on‑screen prompt. Update to the latest firmware for best ANC and stability—here’s how to update AirPods firmware. In Bluetooth settings, run the Ear Tip Fit / Acoustic Seal test (guide). Try Transparency and Noise Cancellation to confirm both modes work cleanly. If they don’t, follow our ANC & Transparency troubleshooting. Enable Find My for the case and buds so you can locate them later—see how to find lost AirPods Pro 3.

Fit & ear tips: getting the seal right

A proper seal improves bass, isolation, and biometric accuracy for features that depend on a steady signal from your ear canal. Work through the XS–L kit until the fit test reports a good seal on both sides—don’t be surprised if left and right ears need different sizes. For specifics on sizing, swapping, cleaning, and when to replace tips, dive into our AirPods Pro 3 ear‑tips guide.

First‑listen impressions

Out of the box, the tuning is balanced and clean with strong sub‑bass when the seal is right. ANC snaps on with a tight, low‑noise floor; Transparency sounds natural and unprocessed in quiet rooms. Expect both to improve slightly after a few sessions as tips “bed in.” For deeper takes, check our running AirPods Pro 3 review.

What’s new vs. AirPods Pro 2 (at a glance)

Near‑identical design; most changes are under the hood.

Refinements to ANC and Transparency behavior, especially in noisy, real‑world environments.

Faster pairing and more reliable device switching in our early use.

Bottom line: If you’re on original AirPods Pro or standard AirPods, this is a big quality‑of‑life leap. From AirPods Pro 2, the upgrade is subtler but welcome if you value ANC transparency refinements and the latest ecosystem features.

