Apple’s New Accessibility Website Shows iPhone Features

Today is Global Accessibility Awareness Day, and to kick it off Apple has created an Accessibility website. It shows how people can use Accessibility features on Apple devices to make their lives easier.

Accessibility Website

Apple devices have Accessibility features in multiple categories:

Vision : VoiceOver, Display Accommodations, Magnifier, Dynamic Type, Zoom.

: VoiceOver, Display Accommodations, Magnifier, Dynamic Type, Zoom. Hearing : Live Listen, FaceTime, LED Flash alerts, Type to Siri.

: Live Listen, FaceTime, LED Flash alerts, Type to Siri. Physical and Motor Skills : Switch Control, Voice control with HomePod, AssistiveTouch, Activity and Workout apps on Apple Watch, Accessibility Keyboard.

: Switch Control, Voice control with HomePod, AssistiveTouch, Activity and Workout apps on Apple Watch, Accessibility Keyboard. Learning and Literacy: Speak Screen, Typing Feedback, Guided Access, Safari Reader.

The website is a great list of features, and a valuable resource. It’s a lot like Apple’s privacy page, where each feature is described in easy-to-understand language.

