Apple Announces Increased Use of Recycled Products, Gears up for Earth Day

Today Apple has released new details regarding the increased use of recycled content across its products. The company is reporting that nearly 20 percent of all material used in Apple products in 2021 was recycled.

This marks the first time the company introduced certified recycled gold into its products. Additionally, the company has also doubled the use of recycled tungsten, rare earth elements and cobalt.

This news also coincides with Apple releasing its 2022 Environmental Progress Report.

Furthermore, Apple is also sharing new ways customers may celebrate Earth Day. This includes educational resources, curated content and engaging activities across all platforms. The company states that they want its customers to “appreciate the beauty of nature, from wherever they are.”

Apple Recycles, Introduces Taz

In addition to announcing their increased recycling use, Apple has also announced its latest recycling innovation, Taz. Taz is a machine that takes a new approach to improve recovering material from traditional electronics recycling.

Using “new shredder-like technology,” Taz separates magnets from audio modules and helps recover more rare earth elements. In addition to this new robot, Apple states they have also expanded the capabilities of its patented iPhone disassembly robot, Daisy. Capable of taking apart 23 different iPhone models, the new patents for Daisy are available for license to other companies and researchers free of charge. Additionally, a robot by the name of Dave disassembles Taptic Engines. This helps recover valuable rare earth magnets, such as tungsten and steel.

Apple states that recovering more materials for use in future products reduces overall mining. One metric ton of iPhone components taken apart by Apple’s recycling robots is capable of recovering the amount of gold and copper companies would typically extract from 2,000 metric tons of mined rock.

Additionally, the 2022 Environmental Progress report released by Apple reveals new findings. Apple saw its revenue grow by 33 percent, while net emissions remained flat. Since 2020, Apple has been carbon neutral for its global operations, while since 2018 relying 100 percent on renewable energy to powers its offices, stores and data centers.

Apple Earth Day 2022: Explore, Learn and Take Action

Apple is also looking forward to celebrating Earth Day 2022. The company has broken this down into three categories this year: explore, learn and take action.

To explore, Apple is adding 25 new guides to Apple Maps throughout the U.S. and Canada. Locations include guides from Lonely Planet, AllTrails as well as The Nature Conservancy.

Additionally, Apple Fitness+ subscribers can enjoy yoga, meditation, cycling, rowing and treadmill workouts that are all nature-inspired. Furthermore, a new episode of Time to Run will take listeners through Yosemite National Park that features an “uplifting” pop and rock playlist.

Also, a new Time to Walk is available this week that features world-renowned scientist and environmentalist Dr. Jane Goodall. Dr. Goodall joins the show to share why pushes past her fears for the sake of work. She also shares her observations on the interconnectedness of all living things.

It is also worth noting that Apple Watch users that complete any workout of 30 minutes or more on April 22 will receive a limited-edition award.

Concerning the learn category, Apple customers will be able to learn about the exciting environmental innovations behind the iPhone 13. On Earth Day, April 22, users can experience a brand new immersive augmented reality experience on Snapchat. Additionally, Apple Store locations worldwide are providing customers with information regarding the company’s environmental commitments on special window decals.

Collaborative Content and Action

Furthermore, Apple is looking to celebrate Earth Day by curating special global collections of content on Apple News, Apple Books, Apple Podcasts and the Apple TV app. This content focuses on “in-depth opportunities to experience the natural world.” This includes information about the climate crisis, the science behind it, and meeting communities searching for solutions.

Highlights of this learning experience include a book collection curated by children’s author Oliver Jeffers, as well as a collection of films curated by documentary filmmaker Jennifer Baichwal.

Finally, the action category will find the Apple App Store being a destination for users to discover apps that will aide them to make a positive impact for their communities and planet. Apps include tracking a users carbon footprint, or connecting with environmental grassroots organizations through apps like Earth Hero.

Apple is also making donations through Apple Pay. The company will donate $1 to the World Wildlife Fund for every Apple Pay transaction that occurs in Apple Stores, Apple App Store, or apple.com until April 22.

You can find Apple’s full 2022 Environmental Progress Report here.