Apple Antara Store Opens in Mexico City This Friday

The Apple Antara retail store will open in Mexico City this Friday at 5PM, welcoming customers through 23-foot sliding glass doors.

Apple Antara

Apple Antara’s pavilion design is good for air circulation, and important feature in hot climates like Mexico. Limestone walls and interior trees help the store blend into its environment. Stone benches in the plaza along Boulevard Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra give customers a place to relax with their new purchases.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People:

We are thrilled to open our stunning new store in central Mexico City and now welcome even more customers to Apple across this bustling city. Our amazing team can’t wait to welcome everyone to Apple Antara for the first time on Friday.

A Forum area and video wall will also feature Today at Apple sessions, celebrating the opening weekend with artists, photographers and musicians.

