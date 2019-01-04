Apple Back to School Offers Available in Australia, Brazil, South Korea and Brazil

Apple is offering its Back to School promotions in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, and South Korea (via AppleInsider). Students and teachers can get free Beats headphones with the purchases of a relevant Mac or 2018 iPad Pro. Apple also has education pricing on Apple Music, AppleCare, and offers on various accessories.

Buy a Mac, get Beats for Free

Students, teachers, and school employees who purchase a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, MacBook, Mac Pro, and iMac Pro in participating countries are eligible for a set of Beats Solo3 headphones, or Powerbeats3 headphones (via MacRumors). Apple is also offering a set of Beats Solo3 headphones for those who buy a 2018 iPad Pro.

More Offers and Discounts

As part of the Back to School program, education buyers can get a MacBook Air in Australia from A$1,429, a MacBook Pro or MacBook Pro from A$1,829, and an iMac from A$1,529. An iMac Pro is available from $6,709 with a Mac Pro available from A$4,599. A 10.5″ iPad is available from A$949, with an Apple Pencil from A$129.

In Australia, Apple is running a trade-in program for iPads and Macs (via 9to5Mac) too. For a limited time, customers can get an iPhone  XR from A$849 when they trade in an iPhone 7 Plus. There also offers on Apple Music and Apple Care.

In New Zealand, an iMac is available from NA$1,769, an iMac Pro from NZ$7,819, a MacBook from NZ$2,119, and a Mac Pro from NZ$4,849. An iPad Pro is available from NZ$1,309 with an Apple Pencil from NA$145. The 20% off Apple Care discount is also on offer.

