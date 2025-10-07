Apple fixes iPhone 17 bug that blocked Apple Intelligence downloads

Apple has pushed a server-side patch that restores the ability to download Apple Intelligence models on iPhone 17 units including the slimmest iPhone Air. The fix activates automatically.

We reported this earlier that some users had been left without any Apple Intelligence features since the hardware launched nearly three weeks ago. Now, thanks to the server adjustment, those features should return without you having to intervene.

How to confirm the fix is working

You don’t have to trigger anything. Apple applies the update in the background. To check whether Apple Intelligence is enabled, open Settings > Apple Intelligence on your iPhone. If everything is in order, you’ll see the models downloaded and features like Genmoji, writing tools or image generation available.

What Apple said (and didn’t say)

MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris first flagged the fix, noting that Apple quietly rolled it out. Apple hasn’t publicly explained what caused the interruption. Reports from earlier show that Apple was aware of the problem and had tested workarounds internally. Some users tried resetting network settings or region switching to force the download, but those methods offered inconsistent success.

Though the core download issue appears resolved, iOS 26 users continue to report other quirks like battery drain, Wi-Fi drops, and display artifacts. Apple is likely monitoring these reports closely as fixes roll out in future updates.

What you should do (or not do)

If your iPhone was affected, don’t take any special action, the fix should reach you automatically. If you don’t see Apple Intelligence working, try restarting your phone or toggling Wi-Fi. But avoid drastic steps like full resets unless absolutely necessary.

In short: Apple restored access to its intelligence models. If it hasn’t reached you yet, it likely will soon and you won’t need to do anything extra.