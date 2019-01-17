Apple, Johnson & Johnson, Partner on Stroke Prevention Study

Apple and Johnson & Johnson are partnering on a stroke prevention study later this year. Its aim is to figure out if the Apple Watch along with trend monitoring can assist in stroke prevention, particularly those caused by atrial fibrillation.

Stroke Prevention

The study will involve patients 65 years and older. This segment of the population have the highest risk of stroke, as well as atrial fibrillation, a type of abnormal heart rhythm.

We are receiving thank you letters daily from Apple Watch wearers who are discovering they have AFib. We want a deeper understanding about outcomes and prevention associated with early detection. We are excited to work with Johnson & Johnson, which has a long history and expertise in cardiovascular disease.

Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams



It’s not known how many participants will be in the study, or how long the study will run.

