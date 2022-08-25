Apple Looking Toward a Greener Future with Second Impact Accelerator Class

Today, Apple has introduced its second Impact Accelerator class. This class features a cohort of 16 Black-, Hispanic/Latinx- and Indigenous-owned businesses that are working toward cutting edge environmental services and solutions.

Part of Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, the second Impact Accelerator provides training and mentorship in order to help select businesses toward the next stage of growth.

Apple Introduces Second Impact Accelerator Class

For this second Impact Accelerator class, companies include Aquegenuity, Avangard Innovative, CTEMS Company, Digital Green Global, IJB Electrical Contractor, KLP Construction Supply, Navajo Power, Niche Tools & Abrasives, Pro Circuit Solar Inc., RENUoil of America, Sagiliti, Sealaska, Simmitri, Slater Infrastructure Group, Solena Ag and Utility Energy Services.

In a press release, Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson stated.

The fight to address climate change demands that we band together to develop innovative solutions while empowering and uplifting the communities we’re working to protect. We are thrilled for this dynamic group of innovators to take their important work to the next level with help from our Impact Accelerator, and we are proud to deepen our commitment to working with partners around the country to ensure that environmental progress and equity go hand in hand.

Companies participating in the second Impact Accelerator participate in a three-month program that aims at accelerating businesses toward their goals. Additionally, executives of these companies and their employees will receive customized training that provides both education and tools to help succeed as an Apple supplier.

Furthermore, they will also have access to Apple mentors and experts to “help align business priorities with environmental goals, and scholarship opportunities with leading executive education programs focused on supply chain and growth”.

After the completion of the program, companies will have further consideration for business opportunities with Apple. As Cupertino continues to achieve carbon neutrality across its entire manufacturing supply chain by 2030, the company has also been carbon neutral for its corporate operations since 2020.

Back in March, applications for the second Impact Accelerator became open to businesses. The program originally launched in 2021 with a commitment from Apple to ensure investments to protect the environment while also helping expand access to opportunity to communities of color.

You can ready more about each business involved with the second Impact Accelerator here.