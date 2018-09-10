Do This, and Apple Will Send You a Personal Tweet for Wednesday’s Media Event

Want a personalized Tweet from Apple reminding you of Wednesday’s media event? That is, apparently, something Apple is doing, and all you have to do is Like the company’s announcement.

Apple tweeted an announcement of a Twitter Event livestreaming the media event:

Join us September 12 at 10 a.m. PDT to watch the #AppleEvent live on Twitter. Tap ❤️ below and we’ll send you updates on event day. pic.twitter.com/i9mGHTKhvu — Apple (@Apple) September 10, 2018

Those who Liked that tweet, got this in response:

You may need to Like the one in your own Twitter stream. When putting together this article, I Liked the tweet originally received by @andrewornot and didn’t get my reply.

For fun, you may enjoy all the Apple Haters responding to Apple’s original tweet.