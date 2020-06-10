Apple Music Appoints New Head of Editorial in UK And Ireland

LONDON – Ryan Newman has been promoted to Apple Music’s head of editorial in the UK and Ireland. He replaces Austin Daboh, who left earlier this month (via Billboard).

Ryan Newman Gets Leading Apple Music UK Role

Mr. Newman joined Apple Music from BBC Radio 1 in 2018 and was promoted to his current role in January 2019. Mr. Newman will now oversee the services playlist ecosystem and develop the Agenda brand that includes playlists, live concerts, and other marketing initiatives.

[Top Apple Music Exec Leaving For Atlantic Records]

Furthermore, Warner Music UK confirmed Tuesday that Mr. Newman’s predecessor Mr. Daboh will become an Executive Vice President at Atlantic Records UK. In a press release, he commented that Apple Music, along with a previous employers the BBC and Spotify, was an “amazing” company and that his time at all three “have prepared me well to step into the major label world, which has always been my dream.” He also congratulated his Mr. Newman on his appointment:

Also – MASSIVE congratulations to Ryan Newman who has been made Head of Editorial for Apple Music! Another black brother given a leading position at a global company. 👑 👑 — Austin (@AustinDarbo) June 9, 2020

Mr. Daboh is highly regarded in the UK music industry. Apple Music has moved very swiftly to feel the gap he leaves at the streaming service.