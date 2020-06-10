Apple Rumored to Launch Trade-In Program for Macs in US Retail Stores

A new report claims that Apple is planning to launch a trade-in program for Macs in Apple retail stores in the U.S. and Canada (via Bloomberg).

Mac Trade-In Program

The program would begin June 15 in the U.S. and June 18 in Canada. People would be able to trade a mac for credit toward a new one, or use the credit towards an Apple gift card.

An iMac on a desk with two speakers.

It will take for the program to ramp up as Apple slowly reopens its retail stores. The Mac Observer has been keeping track of stores that are reopening across the U.S and Europe. Roughly 200 stores are still closed as countries and states reopen at different paces.

