June 21 Apple Watch Activity Challenge Celebrates Yoga

The next Apple Watch Activity Challenge takes place on June 21 to celebrate International Day of Yoga.

International Day of Yoga

On June 21 Apple Watch users are encouraged to perform a 20-minute yoga session to complete the challenge. The Apple Watch has yoga tracking built into the Workouts app, or you can use a yoga app from the App Store that integrates with the Health app.

As with all challenges, people who complete it will earn a special Apple Watch badge, as well as stickers to use with FaceTime and Messages.