Apple Shares New Video Explaining Crash Detection Feature on iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8, SE and Ultra

Apple released a new YouTube video explaining how the new crash detection feature works. This feature will be enabled by default on all iPhone 14 models and the latest Apple Watch models, Series 8, Ultra and SE.

New Video Explains How Crash Detection Works

In the new short video and support document, Apple says the crash detection feature was designed to detect severe car crashes in various vehicles. Apple was quick to note that the feature cannot work in all car crashes. But it listed sedans, SUVs, pickup trucks, and other passenger cars where the feature can detect severe car crashes. Additionally, the feature can detect such car crashes as front-impact, side-impact, and rear-end collisions.

When a severe car crash occurs, Crash Detection interacts with the user by way of their Apple Watch or iPhone. Any supported iPhone or Apple Watch will display an alert and sound an alarm. Users will be able to call emergency services by simply swiping the Emergency call slider, if able to do so. If the user does not respond within 10 seconds, the iPhone or Apple Watch will start another 10-second countdown. If the user still does not respond, only then will the iPhone or Apple Watch initiate the call to emergency services.

Apple Tests Feature on Real-World Driving Scenarios

According to Apple, Crash Detection uses the iPhone or Apple Watch accelerometer and gyroscope. The feature relies on “advanced Apple-designed motion algorithms.” Apple tested these algorithms with almost a million hours of real-world driving and crash record data. Hence, its detection is highly accurate.

Apple also noted one important aspect of the crash detection feature. If the Apple Watch or iPhone detects a severe car crash and calls emergency services, the device will share the user’s location regardless of whether the user has enabled Location Services.