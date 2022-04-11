Apple TV+ Adds First True Crime Podcast to Its Repertoire

It’s easy to assume that Apple TV+ is all about streaming movies and television series. However, the service has also made forays into the podcast world. In its latest podcast series, the Cupertino-based company delves into the world of true crime stories for the first time.

The Story of Laurie ‘Bambi’ Bembenek, Apple’s First True Crime Podcast

Apple TV+ has chosen the story of a Milwaukee police officer and former Playboy Club waitress for its latest podcast. Laurie “Bambi” Bembenek was 21 years old in the 1980s when she was convicted of killing her new husband’s ex-wife.

Bambi escaped from prison and became a tabloid fixation. She set out to try clearing her name, becoming an American folk hero and “a feminist cause célèbre.” Bembenek died Nov 20, 2010, without ever managing to exonerate herself.

Her escape and recapture in Thunder Bay, Ontario inspired books, movies, and the slogan Apple TV+ has chosen for the title of its latest podcast: “Run, Bambi, Run.” Journalist and author Vanessa Grigoriadis hosts the eight-part series. Campside Media, which Grigoriadis co-founded, is producing the podcast. Executive producers include Grigoriadis, Mark McAdam, Adam Hoff, Josh Dean, Matt Shaer and Kyle Long.

A Growing Lineup of Original Podcasts

The streaming service already offers a number of original podcasts to listeners. Its limited-run documentary series about U.S. Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, The Line, won the 2022 DuPont-Columbia Silver Baton award. Other original podcasts Apple TV+ has produced include Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy, Hooked, and The Problem With Jon Stewart.

Apple TV+ also offers companion podcasts for its original series Foundation and For All Mankind. Apple, remember, took podcasts mainstream more than 15 years ago. Through its app, listeners can find millions of shows in more than 100 languages. Apple Podcasts is available for free in more than 170 countries and regions on almost any device you might own.

If you want to check out Apple’s venture into true crime podcasts, the first two episodes are available now. New episodes will debut weekly on Mondays.