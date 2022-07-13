Apple TV+ Nabs 52 Emmy Nominations, ‘Ted Lasso’ Most Nominated Comedy Second Year in a Row

For the second consecutive year Apple TV+ has broken records with 52 Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Comedy Series Ted Lasso leads as the most nominated comedy, whereas freshman breakout Severance lands an Outstanding Drama nomination.

In total, Apple TV+ saw a 40% year over year boost in its total Emmy Award nominations. The winners of the 74th Emmy Awards will be unveiled in a televised ceremony Sept. 12, 2022.

Apple TV+ Lands 52 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations

In a press release, Apple stated,

“We are immensely proud of the broad selection of Apple Original programming recognized by the Television Academy today,” said Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “These series have captivated audiences and we greatly admire all of these incredibly talented storytellers and congratulate them on their nominations for the dynamic stories they bring to life.”

Nominations span across 13 titles, including Best Drama, Best Comedy, Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special Program, Lead Actress in a Drama and Lead Actor in a Comedy.

In terms of a single series, the second season of Ted Lasso earned a staggering 20 Emmy nominations. For the second year in a row, Lasso has received the most nominations for a comedy series. For the actors, they received 10 nominations alone.

In terms of Severance, the drama is also pulling in serious numbers. The series received a total of 14 nominations for its first season alone.

Delivering Award-Winning Content

In addition to Severance and Ted Lasso, other Apple Originals are also taking the spotlight. Series include Schmigadoon!, The Morning Show, The Problem with Jon Stewart, Foundation, Pachinko, See, Lisey’s Story, Central Park, They Call Me Magic and Carpool Karaoke: The Series were all recognized with nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards.

In terms of Actors, Apple TV+ earned spots in 18 acting category nominations. For the ten with Lasso, Sarah Niles, Sam Richardson and Toheeb Jimoh all received acting nominations. Adam Scott also received his first-time acting nomination for Severance.

Additionally, Reese Witherspoon also landed her first nomination for The Morning Show in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category. Billy Crudup also saw recognition with a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series after nabbing the award for the first season. Marcia Gay Harden is also nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

Last year, Ted Lasso broke records by becoming the most nominated freshman comedy series in Emmy history.

Right now, Apple Original series, films and documentaries have received 246 award wins and 1,115 nominations and counting. This also includes this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner CODA. (If you have yet to watch CODA, you need to immediately add it to your to-do list.)

Users can view the full list of nominations through Apple’s official press release.