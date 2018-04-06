AR Grocery Shopping Will Soon be a Thing With This App

iOS developer Andrew Hart tweeted a video he made to show off what AR grocery shopping would look like. It’s insanely cool and it’s exactly like certain “futuristic concept” videos I used to watch years ago (via CultofMac).

AR Grocery Shopping

Here’s a peek at what I’ve been working towards for the past few months. Introducing Retail AR, from Dent Reality. https://t.co/CpS0w3ZXYX pic.twitter.com/NZFZcjcQX1 — Andrew Hart (@AndrewProjDent) April 4, 2018

As you can see, not only do you get nutritional information and prices, it even recommends other products that go with whatever you’re buying, and guides you straight to its location in the store.

It’s part of a Retail AR platform that Mr. Hart is building for his company Dent Reality. The platform will be built on top of ARKit and can be used by stores, malls, museums, airports, and more.