This iPhone Portable Hole Uses ARKit Face Tracking to Fool Your Eyes

The iPhone X portable home, by @algomystic

Wow! Check out this portable hole app, posted to Twitter as a video by ΛLGΘMΨSΓIC (that’s @algomystic). According to the tweet, it was built with the Unity Engine, and uses ARKit’s Face Tracking feature to fool your eye. The app itself is in review at the App Store. I can’t wait to check it out!

Amazon Adds ARKit Shopping to its iPhone App

Amazon AR View on iPhone

Amazon is making it easier to see how stuff looks in your home before you click the Buy button. The online retailer’s latest iPhone app update adds in ARKit support so you can virtually place items in your home while you’re shopping.

PCalc Uses ARKit for the Best App About Screen Ever

“Fun” may not be the first adjective that springs to mind when talking about calculator apps, but it totally applies to PCalc. A new update for the app uses iOS 11’s ARKit feature to bring augmented reality into your number-filled world. Just tap the info button on the calculator keypad, choose Help, then tap About PCalc. Once you see the floating 42 badge tap anywhere on the screen to bring up the AR controls so you can throw marbles, dice, and bananas into your virtual world. There’s even a fire setting because who doesn’t want to throw flaming bananas? PCalc costs US$9.99 and is available for download at Apple’s App Store.

