“Fun” may not be the first adjective that springs to mind when talking about calculator apps, but it totally applies to PCalc. A new update for the app uses iOS 11’s ARKit feature to bring augmented reality into your number-filled world. Just tap the info button on the calculator keypad, choose Help, then tap About PCalc. Once you see the floating 42 badge tap anywhere on the screen to bring up the AR controls so you can throw marbles, dice, and bananas into your virtual world. There’s even a fire setting because who doesn’t want to throw flaming bananas? PCalc costs US$9.99 and is available for download at Apple’s App Store.