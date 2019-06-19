Bernie Sanders Suggests Looking at Possible Tech Monopolies

Like Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders wants to take a look at tech giants like Apple, Amazon, Google, and others, although he didn’t specifically say they should be broken up (via Politico).

Monopolies

Back in May, Mr. Sanders was asked whether he supported calls to break up Facebook, but this is the first time he was asked if he supports the same for Google, Amazon, and Apple.

I worry very much about monopolistic tendencies in many sectors of our economy, including high tech, and I think we have to take a really hard look at the degree to which monopolization in all aspects of our economy are a threat to the American people.

Both the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission are considering investigations into the top tech companies. Meanwhile, the House Judiciary Committee has launched an investigation.

