Best Verizon Deals on iPhone 17: What You Can Get and What to Know

Verizon has rolled out some of its strongest iPhone 17 promotions yet. Whether you want the Pro, the Pro Max, the base 17, or the new iPhone Air, there are savings if you’re ready to trade in and pick a qualifying plan. Let’s dig into what the carrier is offering, and what you should watch out for.

Verizon’s Top Offers

Here are the current deals from Verizon for the iPhone 17 series:

Up to $1,100 off any iPhone 17 model (including iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and Pro Max) with select trade-ins and when you sign up for an eligible unlimited plan.

any iPhone 17 model (including iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and Pro Max) with select trade-ins and when you sign up for an eligible unlimited plan. Free iPhone 17 Pro when you trade in an old device (any condition) + join Verizon’s Unlimited Ultimate plan.

when you trade in an old device (any condition) + join Verizon’s Unlimited Ultimate plan. On mid-tier unlimited plans, trade-in rebates are strong too, up to ~$830 off on base iPhone 17 models.

Verizon also bundles in extras on some deals: free or discounted Apple Watch or iPad when you get higher-end models with the right plan.

If you’re considering these offers, check out how Verizon’s trade-in values compare to Apple’s and other phone carriers’ own best trade-in deals.

How the Other Models Compare

Not everyone needs or wants a Pro or Pro Max. Here’s how the base iPhone 17 and iPhone Air stack up:

Model Where It Shines Under Verizon Deals What You’ll Pay / Conditions iPhone 17 Big trade-in discounts (up to ~$830) on mid-tier unlimited plans. Less expensive than Pro models. Still need trade-in + qualified plan. Less “free” than Pro/Pro Max offers. iPhone Air You get many of the Pro/performance upgrades in a thinner design. Verizon includes Air in the “up to $1,100 off” trade-in promotions. Savings depend on plan and trade-in condition. Monthly payments still required; full credits spread across months.

If you’re torn, our breakdown of iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro can help you see which is the smarter buy.

Things to Pay Attention To

These deals are compelling, but not without trade-offs. Keep these in mind:

1. Plan level matters

The better discounts generally require Verizon’s Unlimited Ultimate or similarly premium unlimited plans. If you pick a lower plan, your deal likely shrinks.

2. Trade-in condition & qualification

Verizon accepts trade-ins “in any condition” in many promotions, but the device model and state still affect value. Check how Apple handles storage upgrades and pricing if you’re considering selling your phone elsewhere.

3. Billing credits over time

Most of the “free” or “big discount” offers come in the form of bill credits spread over 24-36 months. You’ll need to keep the phone and plan active for that period to get the full value.

4. Upfront costs & fees

Even with trade-in and credits, taxes, activation fees, and sometimes down payments can still apply. For context, the iPhone 17 Pro Max prices in the USA set a high bar, so monthly installments can add up.

Why These Deals Are Attractive

Here’s why Verizon’s promotions stand out:

The iPhone 17 features, price, and release date article shows even the base model has major upgrades — better chip, new camera system, and more. So even the “cheaper” deals are worth it.

The iPhone Air delivers strong performance in a slim titanium frame, and Verizon is treating it like a flagship in its offers.

For heavy users, Verizon’s premium plan perks can add value on top of hardware savings.

If you’re still weighing upgrades, our guide on whether you should upgrade to iPhone 17 is a good reality check before locking into a 36-month carrier commitment.