What is iPhone Air’s Battery Capacity

The new iPhone Air is equipped with a 4,250 mAh battery, a capacity that reflects a deliberate engineering balance between providing strong all-day endurance and maintaining the phone’s record-breaking thinness.

This capacity is a significant achievement for a device that measures only 5.9mm thick. To fit a respectable battery into such a slim chassis, Apple utilized a new high-density, single-cell battery technology, maximizing every possible millimeter of internal space.

While the capacity is less than the iPhone 17 Pro Max battery capacity, it is more than sufficient for the Air’s target user. Combined with the power efficiencies of its A-series chip and iOS 26, the 4,250 mAh battery is designed to comfortably provide all-day power for typical use, including web browsing, messaging, and video streaming.

Ultimately, the battery in the iPhone Air isn’t about winning a numbers game. It’s about delivering a reliable, full-day experience within an incredibly elegant and lightweight form factor, perfectly aligning with the “Air” philosophy.