Apple adds Musical Comedy From Bob’s Burgers Creator

Apple is ordering an animated musical comedy show from Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard to its video content. It’s a two-season order for Central Park, a story of how a family of caretakers living and working in Central Park save the park, and hence the world (via Variety).

Central Park

Apple’s list of content for its video service is constantly growing, and Central Park is the latest addition. It’s produced by 20th Century Fox and stars Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Titus Burgess, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs, and Kathryn Hahn.

There will be 26 episodes split into two seasons. The show is written and executive produced by Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad, and Nora Smith. Nora will also serve as a consulting producer.