Apple’s Close Your Rings Page Updated With Testimonials

Apple’s Close Your Rings page has been updated with testimonials from athletes and how they use the Activity app.

Close Your RIngs

The page, found here, has been redesigned to showcase athletes and their stories. Here are four of them.

Haley A.

I’m a pretty competitive person. So it’s always a good feeling when I close the rings.

Haley competes for the US National Team as an elite open water swimmer. She uses the Pool Swim workout to track her yardage in the pool, where she closes her Exercise ring in training sessions every morning. Because she’s highly competitive, Haley tries to double her Move and Exercise rings every day.

Jason L.

I believe in exercising the mind, the body, and the heart.

In addition to the strenuous workout he gets on the podium, Jason likes to close his rings using the Workout app to track swimming, cycling and weight lifting. When it comes to staying mentally fit, reminders from the Breathe app nudge Jason during his busy day, helping him to recenter.

Lucy L.

It helps me keep track of my fitness during tournaments, so that when I come back I know what things to work on.

Lucy is the world’s #1 junior golfer and plays in tournaments all over the globe. She closes her rings virtually every day on the course, using Apple Watch with cellular to stay in touch with her parents. Lucy also stays active off the course, training on the elliptical or swimming with with friends.

Natsumi Y.

Apple Watch helps me be a better instructor. It also shows me how to live a healthier life.

Natsumi is a yoga instructor and model living in Tokyo. She uses the Yoga workout to close her Exercise ring while she’s teaching a class. On occasion, Natsumi likes to surprise her students by taking them on hiking expeditions, where the Hiking workout tracks her distance and calorie burn. If Natsumi’s rings aren’t closed by the afternoon, she walks to her modeling gigs.

