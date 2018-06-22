New Service Cryptee Gives You a Private Google Docs

Redditor u/johnozbay announced this morning that he created a service called Cryptee, which aims to give you a private Google Docs, as well as encrypted storage for documents and photos.

[Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Privacy is a Fundamental Human Right]

Cryptee

u/johnozbay describes Cryptee as a “cross-platform, zero-knowledge, client-side AES256 encrypted, Documents and Photos application/service. It’s meant as a secure and private alternative for Evernote/Bearnote & Google / Amazon Photos.”

Docs

KaTeX math

Code in 22 languages

Markdown

Inline # tagging

To-do lists

File attachments to documents

Embed images, video, audio, PDFs etc.

Live-sync

Bulk import from other note apps

Photos

Bulk uploads, albums, smart search and a few other small niceties.

An important feature of Cryptee is called Ghost Folders. These folders are completely hidden and can only be accessed by searching the exact file name. This gives you plausible deniability in the case you are forced to access your Cryptee cloud.

Cryptee is a progressive web app, so it works on all platforms. The advantages that u/johnozbay says this brings are:

There’s no need to worry about app store download history No need to trust app stores It works on OS X, Windows, Linux, Chrome OS, iOS & Android (and probably even windows phones)

Cryptee has a free account tier and a paid tier. Under the free tier you’ll get 100MB of storage. The paid tier gives you 10Gb of storage for US$3 per month. If you need more storage it’s US$3 per additional gigabyte. However, if you use the code redditprivacy you’ll get 10% off for life.

[iPhone Privacy for the Paranoid: What You Can Do]