Delivery Estimates for iPhone 14 Pro Begin Sliding into October

Today Apple has started to accept preorders for all four iPhone 14 models. Estimations for delivery are beginning to slip into October within Apple’s online Store in the U.S. as well as additional countries.

Right now, exact availability varies by the configuration as well as model type.

New iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max Preorders Slipping into October

Reports indicate that Apple was having some issues with its online store before preordering for the new iPhone 14 began. Those who were lucky enough to place an order should expect to see their phone on launch day.

Right now, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max models are to begin arriving to customers and launch stores Friday, Sept. 16. The iPhone 14 Plus launches Friday, Oct. 7.

However, for customers that have not ordered their devices, many iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max models are now looking at delivery estimates well into the first half of October. As of now, the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is still looking to arrive on time for customers.

Similarly, the situation looks to be about the same in Canada, where reports indicate that nearly all iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max configurations have an estimated delivery date for October.

Searching, Searching, Searching

Those looking for an iPhone 14 and wanting it on launch day may still have some hope. Customers may be able to arrange in-store pickup at their local Apple Store during the checkout process on Apple’s website. However, selecting this option may still limit availability. (Note, I was able to have some luck attempting to pick up the iPhone 14 Pro at one store in my area, but in another area there was a delay for the phone.)

Those really wanting to push their luck may find that their local Apple Store has a limited stock of the new iPhones for walk-in customers on the day of launch.

The standard iPhone 14 continues to feature the A15 Bionic chip, which houses an additional GPU core. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus also come with the new car crash detection and satellite texting features for emergencies. In terms of the Pro models, they feature an always-on display with the all-new Dynamic Island cutout, as well as a 48-megapixel rear camera lens and more.

Are you looking forward to the iPhone 14 on launch day? Let us know in the comments.