Does the new iPhone 17 Pro Really Scratches this Easily?

While the new iPhone 17 Pro models boast impressive durability claims for their glass surfaces, early hands-on reports and durability tests have identified a specific cosmetic vulnerability. Since the device’s launch on September 22, 2025, users and reviewers have noted that the sharp, anodized aluminum edge of the rear camera plateau is prone to chipping and scuffing.



This issue appears to be concentrated on the corners of the camera housing, where minor impacts can cause the colored coating to flake away, revealing the shiny metal underneath. The flat glass areas, however, seem to be holding up much better, creating a distinct contrast in the device’s real-world resilience.

Understanding the Source of the Scuffs

Detailed analysis from repair experts at iFixit provides a technical explanation for this phenomenon. Using microscopy, they observed that the anodized coating on the iPhone 17 Pro is more susceptible to a process known as “spalling” specifically along sharp edges.



This means the coating is more likely to chip or break off at these high-pressure points compared to the flatter, more stable surfaces that surround it. This technical finding directly supports the user reports, explaining why the majority of cosmetic damage is clustered precisely on the camera rim rather than being distributed across the back of the device. The damage is not structural, but it does affect the phone’s pristine appearance.

Ceramic Shield 2 Versus Anodized Aluminum

This issue highlights the difference between the two primary materials protecting the device. Apple has heavily marketed its new Ceramic Shield 2, which is now used on both the front display and the back glass panel of the Pro models.



The company claims this new formulation is three times more scratch-resistant than its predecessor, a statement that aligns with reports of the flat glass surfaces holding up exceptionally well against everyday abrasions. The camera housing’s edge, however, is not glass but coated aluminum, which does not share the same material properties. This distinction is crucial for understanding why one part of the phone can remain flawless while another shows wear so quickly.

How Color Choice Affects Visibility

The visibility of these micro-chips appears to be influenced by the color of the iPhone. Reports from MacRumors and other outlets indicate that darker finishes, such as the new Deep Blue, show scuffs more prominently.



When the dark anodized layer is chipped, the bright, reflective metal underneath creates a stark and easily noticeable contrast. Lighter finishes, like silver or white, may experience similar wear, but the difference in color between the coating and the underlying metal is less dramatic, effectively masking the cosmetic damage. This suggests that color choice could be a significant factor for users concerned about long-term appearance.

What This Means for New Owners

For anyone planning to use their iPhone 17 Pro without a case, the camera rim will likely be the first area to show signs of wear.



While this is purely a cosmetic issue and does not impact the phone’s functionality or the integrity of the camera lenses, it can detract from the device’s premium aesthetic and potentially lower its resale value. The data so far does not indicate any weakness in the screen or back glass, so concerns about general scratch-proneness are largely unfounded. The vulnerability is highly specific to the coated metal edges of the camera module.

To mitigate this issue, the primary recommendation is to use a case that features a raised protective ring around the camera lenses. This design keeps the sharp edges from making direct contact with surfaces when the phone is set down.



Additionally, users who are particularly concerned about the appearance of scuffs may want to consider opting for one of the lighter color finishes.



Standard precautions, such as avoiding placing the phone in a pocket with keys or coins and cleaning it with a soft microfiber cloth, remain valuable practices for preserving the device’s overall condition. All eyes are now on further lab tests to quantify the issue and on Apple for any official care guidance.