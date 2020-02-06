Dolby Atmos Coming to LG Apple TV App Later in 2020

LG confirmed that the Apple TV app on its TVs will support Dolby Atmos and AirPlay 2 later this year (via FlatpanelsHD).

LG Dolby Atmos Support

Earlier this week people with certain LG TVs noticed the addition of the Apple TV app. But they also noticed it lacked support for Dolby Atmos. Now LG confirms that support is coming later this year.

Earlier this week, LG became the first partner to offer Dolby Vision streaming from within the app. LG now confirms to FlatpanelsHD that support for Dolby Atmos will be added “later this year” for both the Apple TV app and AirPlay 2. – “Support for Dolby Atmos will be coming later this year,” LG told FlatpanelsHD, referring to both the Apple TV app and AirPlay 2. No further details were provided so we cannot confirm if this applies generally to 2018, 2019 and 2020 LG TVs or only some of them.

Currently the app does support Dolby Vision on these TV models.

