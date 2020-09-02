LONDON – EE unveiled its Full Works Plan for iPhone on Wednesday. It gives UK customers access to Apple Music, TV+, and Arcade as part of their mobile plan for the first time.

EE Creates an Apple Services Bundle With New iPhone Plan

Under the new plan, users can select three ‘Smart Benefits’, of which the Apple services are options. The plan also includes unlimited mobile data and the option to upgrade to a new phone at any point after the first 15 days of their plan. On such a plan, a user can get a 64GB iPhone 11 Pro and those benefits for £77 per month over 24 months. The 512 GB model costs £91 per month, while the Pro Max takes you to £99 per month.

Furthermore, EE also launched a cheaper Smart iPhone Plan, allowing customers to select one of these services. Marc Allera, CEO, BT Consumer, said:

We’re always looking for ways to offer customers the best mobile experiences through partnerships with the world’s most innovative brands. And now, for the first time, they can get the best of EE and the best of Apple in one mobile plan. Allowing them to benefit from Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, unlimited mobile data, and the option to upgrade whenever they want – all on the UK’s no.1 network for 4G and 5G.

Apple is currently offering Apple TV+ for free for a year to users who purchase a new iPhone (and certain other devices). Despite speculation about an extension, that scheme is expected to come to an end or become limited, perhaps as soon as November. As the company has not yet confirmed reports of a services bundle, it is interesting to see networks starting to offer them.