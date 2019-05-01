Google Auto Delete Controls Coming to Platform

Google announced a new privacy feature for its services. Users will now find an option to automatically delete Location History and Web & App Activity. Google auto delete controls will be rolling out in the coming weeks.

Auto Delete

You still have the option to manually delete your data, but now you can have the service automatically delete it after a set period of time. The options are:

Keep until I delete manually

Keep for 18 months

Keep for 3 months

These new privacy controls will be rolling out in the coming weeks first to Location History and Web & App Activity. Because of the word “first” it implies the company might add this option to more services in the future.

