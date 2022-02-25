Incase Reveals Hardshell Cases for MacBook Pro 14″, 16″

Incase is releasing new hardshell cases for MacBook Pro. These are designed to fit the 14-inch and 16-inch models that Apple launched in 2021. The Incase Hardshell Dots and Textured Hardshell with Woolenex are available now for $54.95 and $79.95, respectively, in multiple color options at Incase.com.

These cases complement and accentuate MacBook’s design and performance while providing protection from bumps, impacts and scratches. Features include injection-molded construction utilizing a fully recyclable, durable polycarbonate material, sophisticated styling, thorough ventilation, and rubberized feet to keep MacBook cool and firmly in place, keeping your creativity mobile and your ideas protected.

Brian Stech, CEO of Incase:

Incase created the first hardshell case for MacBook, and our innovative design is still a leader in MacBook protection 13 years. We’ve made improvements along the way, such as incorporating new durable, premium materials and moving from a soft-touch finish to a stylish dot design, but the key features we started with remain a fixture in our cases today.

Incase Hardshell Dots

Lightweight and form-fitting, the Incase Hardshell Dots case for MacBook Pro 14” and 16” features a sleek and durable design that delivers complete device protection without sacrificing access to ports, lights and buttons. Crafted from premium polycarbonate material that uses low emissions tactics in its creation, the Dots is a fully recyclable and protective hardshell.

Rubberized feet to keep your MacBook firmly in place

Ventilation for heat release

Textured dot pattern

Available in Black Frost, Clear, and Ice Pink colorways

MacBook Pro Pro 14-inch | MacBook Pro 16-inch

Textured Hardshell

Incase’s patented design features durable, moisture-repelling Woolenex material overlayed on an injection-molded shell for a sleek and professional look without fraying. The case offers maximum durability while maintaining a slim profile. Impressively durable and abrasion-resistant Woolenex fabric exterior is woven from both 300D and 600D polyester, which repels against moisture, mildew and chemicals

Rubberized feet to keep MacBook firmly in place

Ventilation to avoid your MacBook from overheating

Available in Graphite and Cobalt

MacBook Pro Pro 14-inch | MacBook Pro 16-inch