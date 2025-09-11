How to Preorder AirPods Pro 3 Before Launch on September 19

Apple has confirmed that the AirPods Pro 3, priced at $249, are up for preorder now, with the release date set for Friday, September 19, 2025. That means if you want them on launch day, your best bet is to lock in a preorder this week. Here are your options for pre-ordering AirPods Pro 3.

1. Apple Store

The direct route. Preorders are live through Apple and the Apple Store app. Buying here guarantees full access to every color and configuration, plus AppleCare add-ons at checkout.

Orders are scheduled to ship/ arrive on September 19, or you can schedule an in-store pickup if you’d rather skip delivery.

Click to Order from Apple Store

2. Best Buy

Best Buy is taking preorders now at the same $249 price point. The big draw is perks: My Best Buy Plus and Total members can get bonus rewards or extended return windows. If you want to pick up in person on release day, Best Buy usually has reliable launch-day stock.

Click to Order from Best Buy

3. Amazon

Amazon has opened preorders as well. The price is standard, but Amazon often delivers faster for Prime customers and occasionally runs small gift-card promos or early shipping advantages. Stock can fluctuate, so early orders are safer if you want a September 19 delivery.

Click to Order from Amazon

4. Walmart

Walmart is listing the AirPods Pro 3 for preorder at the launch price. Their edge is local availability. Many buyers like securing online and then choosing same-day in-store pickup once launch day arrives.

Click to Order from Walmart

5. Target

Target is also part of the preorder lineup. If you’re a Target Circle member, watch for store credit offers or discounts tied to RedCard purchases. Target’s preorder system usually allows both shipping and pickup, depending on local stock.

Click to Order from Target

6. Carrier Preorders

Major carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile are running their own preorder campaigns. These often come with deals: monthly bill credits, discounts for switching, or trade-in offers that make the iPhone 17 a lot cheaper over time.

Availability might vary depending on your plan and location, so it’s worth checking the fine print.

Don’t forget to check out the best deals on AirPods Pro 3.

AirPods Pro 3 Preorder Options Compared

Retailer Promo / Perks Notes Apple Store Free engraving, full configuration choice, AppleCare add-ons available Most reliable option for launch-day delivery or in-store pickup. Warranty and authenticity guaranteed. Best Buy Trade-in discounts, My Best Buy Plus/Total perks like bonus rewards and extended returns Great if you have an old device to trade in. Reliable for launch-day in-store pickup. Amazon Prime shipping benefits, occasional gift card promos or faster delivery Convenient for home delivery. Order early to secure launch-day arrival. Walmart Online preorder with same-day or scheduled in-store pickup Good for avoiding shipping delays and picking up locally. Target Target Circle or RedCard perks, potential store credits or discounts Prime shipping benefits, occasional gift card promos, or faster delivery

Before you leave, check out how AirPods Pro 3 stack up against Pro 2.