iPad Pro and MacBook Pro stock delays suggest incoming M5 chips

We can notice the signs before Apple confirms anything. Visit an Apple Store or check online, delivery windows are slipping, base models take longer to ship, and only top configurations remain easy to find. That’s what’s happening with the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro right now. It all hints to the same thing that Apple’s next M5 chips are close to launch.

What the stock signals say

You can order most M4 MacBook Pro variants without drama, yet custom configurations of the base M4 14-inch model slip toward the end of October. That divergence matters. It says Apple protects higher-margin Pro and Max inventory while letting the entry tier wind down ahead of a switch.

On iPad, certain M4 Pro configurations now show two to three weeks for delivery. That delay lines up with typical pre-refresh inventory tightening. You do not see the same stress on Apple Vision Pro, which points to a lighter touch there.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman flagged both moves. He noted iPad Pro shipments sliding into the October 21 to 28 window for some builds, and he pointed to constrained custom orders on the base 14-inch MacBook Pro while Pro and Max models remained available. He framed that as a strong tell for an imminent M5 step-up on iPad Pro and the entry MacBook Pro.

FCC filings add a second breadcrumb. The commission listed a single new MacBook Pro model rather than the usual spread. That makes sense if Apple splits its rollout, seeding only the base M5 first, then following with M5 Pro and M5 Max later.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo offered a third piece. He projected high-end M5 silicon for MacBook Pro in 2026, which leaves room for Apple to ship the base M5 sooner and push the larger dies into next year.

Why a split MacBook Pro launch fits

You have seen Apple stagger silicon before. The company often leads with a foundational chip, then expands the family as yields improve and marketing cadence demands it. Today’s stock picture mirrors that playbook. The base 14-inch thins out. Pro and Max hold steady. That is how you clear the runway for an entry-tier update without touching the premium lines.

A split also reduces pressure on rumored OLED MacBook Pro plans. If Apple ships an M5 14-inch now and reserves M5 Pro and M5 Max for 2026, it keeps headroom for a larger display transition later, instead of stacking two headline upgrades in one season.

Event or press release?

You expect Apple to treat a new top-line chip as an event moment. The company unveiled M1, M2, M3, and M4 on stage. That said, the hardware here looks like straight spec bumps. If the only visible change is the processor, Apple can move through a short stream or a press release and keep powder dry for bigger industrial design stories later.

Here’s what to watch in October:

Apple newsroom updates on a Monday or Tuesday morning. Online store downtime that lasts longer than routine maintenance. Product pages that keep industrial design intact while swapping performance graphs and battery estimates.

What this means for you

If you want a 14-inch MacBook Pro and you plan to buy the entry model, wait a beat. You stand to get a newer chip for the same price. If you need heavier cores today, the M4 Pro and M4 Max lines still ship on time, and their availability suggests no near-term change.

If you are eyeing an iPad Pro, hold your cart if your configuration shows a late-October delivery range. That timing lines up with a handoff. You avoid buying at the edge of the cycle.

The likely paths

You have three realistic timelines to track:

Apple launches a 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 now, then adds M5 Pro and M5 Max in early 2026.

Apple launches M5 across iPad Pro and the entry MacBook Pro now, then follows with higher-end MacBook Pro models in spring.

Apple ships base M5 now and reserves both high-end chips and OLED for a combined late-2026 story.

If you can wait a few days, hold your purchase. If you need a machine today, the current M4-class MacBook Pro and iPad Pro remain strong devices, but buying now likely means you skip a generation only to see the successor arrive shortly after your box lands.