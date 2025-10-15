iPad Pro M5 vs iPad Pro M4: What’s Actually Different

Apple today announced the M5 iPad Pro with upgraded internals and enhanced wireless features; here is a breakdown and comparison with the M4 generation. You will see where the gains matter and where they don’t make a difference. You will get clarity on performance, design, and real-world impact. You can use this to judge whether you must upgrade now or wait.

Performance and memory differences

Everything starts with the chip. Apple’s M5 boosts bandwidth and raises the default memory ceiling, making multitasking smoother. These upgrades reduce slowdown when handling large projects or switching between creative tools. Heavy exports also finish faster thanks to the added efficiency.

On paper, M5 delivers 153 GB/s unified memory bandwidth across all configurations, while M4 peaks at 120 GB/s. Most M5 models ship with 12 GB of RAM, up from the M4’s 8 GB baseline. The 1 TB and 2 TB versions still carry 16 GB for maximum headroom.

Core specs table

Category iPad Pro M5 iPad Pro M4 CPU Up to 10-core CPU Up to 10-core CPU GPU 10-core with Neural Accelerators 10-core with ray tracing Neural Engine 16-core, faster generation 16-core Unified memory bandwidth 153 GB/s 120 GB/s RAM tiers 12 GB on 256 GB and 512 GB 8 GB on 256 GB and 512 GB RAM on 1 TB and 2 TB 16 GB 16 GB Media engine 8K H.264, HEVC, ProRes, ProRes RAW 8K H.264, HEVC, ProRes, ProRes RAW

Figures come directly from Apple’s technical specifications materials. It reflects core differences that affect demanding projects today. It also set expectations for workloads that stress memory, GPU, and media engines. They help you decide with confidence and without guesswork or speculation.

Display, size, and build

The display experience remains consistent between both generations. Apple continues using the Ultra Retina XDR tandem OLED with ProMotion, P3 color, and True Tone. The nano-texture glass option is still exclusive to higher-end configurations. Both designs keep the same lightweight, slim chassis that feels premium during daily use.

Measurements are nearly identical. The 13-inch models stay at 5.1 millimeters, while the 11-inch variants hold at 5.3 millimeters. Weight differences are minimal, making either model easy to carry and use for long sessions.

Design and display table

Category iPad Pro M5 iPad Pro M4 Display Ultra Retina XDR, tandem OLED Ultra Retina XDR, tandem OLED Refresh rate ProMotion 10 Hz to 120 Hz ProMotion 10 Hz to 120 Hz Nano-texture option Available on 1 TB and 2 TB Available on 1 TB and 2 TB Thickness 11-inch 5.3 mm 5.3 mm class Thickness 13-inch 5.1 mm 5.1 mm Brightness 1000 nits SDR, 1600 nits HDR peak 1000 nits SDR, 1600 nits HDR peak

Values reflect Apple’s current spec pages for each model. They confirm parity on the panels that matter to color work and they also confirm the thin design that improves comfort during long sessions. They keep expectations grounded for anyone moving between sizes.

Wireless, I/O, and cameras

Networking sees a meaningful leap. M5 introduces Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 through Apple’s N1 chip, replacing the Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 stack. Cellular variants now use the Apple-made C1X modem, improving efficiency and latency. Thunderbolt over USB 4 remains, preserving professional accessory support.

Cameras, on the other hand, stay the same. Both iPads carry a 12-megapixel rear sensor and a 12-megapixel landscape front camera with Center Stage. Audio quality also stays strong with four speakers and studio-grade microphones.

Connectivity table

Category iPad Pro M5 iPad Pro M4 Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 with Apple N1 Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 6 Bluetooth 5.3 Cellular Apple C1X modem, 5G Qualcomm class 5G modem Port Thunderbolt / USB 4 Thunderbolt / USB 4 External display Up to 6K at 60 Hz Up to 6K at 60 Hz

Wireless and I/O details come from Apple spec pages. They describe practical differences you feel in modern network environments. They also outline parity on ports that creators rely on daily. They help you plan accessories and external workflows with confidence.

What this means for your work

Upgrading makes sense if you constantly hit performance limits or depend on heavy AI tasks. Smoother multitasking and faster response in pro apps mark the real difference. Users whose workloads stay light can hold onto the M4 without missing much. Both still feel fast and reliable in daily use.

Quick buying pointers

You edit multi-stream ProRes or large RAW sets on tight deadlines. Pick M5 for faster throughput and stability.

for faster throughput and stability. You rely on on-device AI features across writing and media. Pick M5 for stronger Apple Intelligence performance.

for stronger Apple Intelligence performance. You mostly read, annotate, and make light edits daily. Keep M4 and save your budget for storage.

Bottom line: M5 refines performance, memory, and connectivity without changing the display. Treat this as a productivity upgrade, not a redesign. You’ll feel the gain if your iPad already strains under demanding tasks, but otherwise, the M4 remains a strong professional companion.