iPhone 16 Pro Camera: Three Improvements Coming This Year

If all goes according to schedule, Apple will launch the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro in September. It doesn’t look like these models will be groundbreaking. Rather, it seems that the important thing this year will be the software we’ll see at WWDC on June 10, and the iPhone will simply get a standard refresh. Several rumors suggest significant improvements to the Pro models’ cameras this year. It looks like there will be several upgrades, but there are three that stand out the most.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max launched with a 5X optical zoom, reaching a 25X digital zoom. However, the iPhone 15 Pro didn’t feature that technology. Now, rumors suggest that both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will include this improved zoom that, until now, only users of the Max model were able to enjoy.

Both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature a 12MP Ultra Wide camera. Now, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumored to pack a 48MP sensor, so it’s a substantial improvement over last year’s model.

Lastly, we expect Apple to ship the iPhone 16 Pro with a new, much more optimal Sony sensor. This sensor would allow to capture up to twice as much light when taking a photo, which would improve its quality. This information comes from Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the most reputable analysts in the world, so it’s quite reliable.

