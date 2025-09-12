iPhone 16 to Get Bright Photographic Style in iOS 26 Update

Apple is adding a new camera feature to the iPhone 16 lineup. It’s called the Bright Photographic Style, and it arrives with the iOS 26 update on September 15.

The Bright style first showed up with the iPhone 17 launch. Now Apple is bringing it to all iPhone 16 models, including the Plus, Pro, and Pro Max.

Photographic Styles are not filters you apply later. They change how the camera processes a photo before you take it. Apple introduced them a few years ago with options like Rich Contrast, Vibrant, Warm, and Cool.

Bright works a little differently. It lightens skin tones and boosts vibrance across the image.

(Image source: Apple)

If you own an iPhone 16 and update to iOS 26, you’ll see Bright alongside your existing styles. Like the others, it shows live in the viewfinder, so you don’t have to guess how the photo will turn out. That makes it handy for quick portraits or everyday shots where you want a cleaner, more vivid look straight from the camera.

For users, it means portraits and everyday shots can look brighter and more lively straight out of the camera, without editing afterward.

If you don’t want to wait until September 15, the iOS 26 release candidate is out. You can download it and try out the new Bright photographic style!