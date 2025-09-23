iPhone 17 and Air users hit by Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and CarPlay bugs

Some owners say their phones briefly lose Wi-Fi and Bluetooth when they unlock the device or bring up the Lock Screen. The quick disconnects break wireless CarPlay and can cause AirPods to skip or drop audio.

The problem, in plain terms

Users on Reddit and Apple’s support forums (via 9to5mac) report that the issue can be consistently reproduced by locking and unlocking the iPhone or pulling down the Lock Screen. During this process, the Wi-Fi indicator briefly switches off before reconnecting, and Bluetooth connectivity can also drop at the same time.

That combination explains why wireless CarPlay blips and why Bluetooth audio stutters. Reports cover 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz networks and include home routers, public hotspots and personal hotspots.

A curious link to the Apple Watch

Many reports name a common factor. The issue often happens only when an Apple Watch is on the user’s wrist and unlocked. Unlocking the iPhone in that state seems to trigger a short check between the two devices. That check coincides with the Wi-Fi or Bluetooth reset.

Several readers testing iOS 26.1 developer beta say the disconnects stop after the update. That points to a software fix rather than a hardware defect. Apple’s new N1 wireless chip is in every iPhone 17 model, but early evidence suggests software is the likely cause.

Workarounds you can try now

Try these steps to reduce or avoid the drops.

Keep your Apple Watch locked when you unlock the iPhone.

Turn off Bluetooth on the iPhone if you do not need it.

Remove or take the Apple Watch off your wrist.

Delete or disable VPN profiles while you test connectivity.

If you use wireless CarPlay, switch to a wired connection until Apple issues a fix.

If you know how to run beta software and you back up regularly, iOS 26.1 beta has fixed this issue for many testers. If you are not comfortable with betas, wait for the public release.

For owners and buyers

The bug affects convenience features more than core cellular service for most people. Still, it can disrupt in-car audio and hands-free tasks. If you rely on wireless CarPlay or Bluetooth accessories, test a device before finalizing a return or taking a long trip.

Report the problem to Apple through Feedback Assistant or the Apple feedback page. More reports help engineers reproduce the issue and prioritize a fix.