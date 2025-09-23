iPhone 17 Wi-Fi keeps dropping? Your Apple Watch might be the reason

A small but noisy group of new iPhone 17 owners say Wi-Fi (and sometimes Bluetooth) briefly drops—often killing AirPlay or wireless CarPlay—before reconnecting a few seconds later. Reports span the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air.

What’s odd is a pattern some users noticed: the drop tends to happen when the phone is locked/unlocked while you’re wearing an Apple Watch. Several threads say Wi-Fi looks like it toggles off during unlock, then comes back—enough to break a stream or a CarPlay session.

Not everyone is affected, and there’s no single Apple Watch model to blame, which points to a software quirk rather than hardware. PhoneArena also highlights the Apple Watch link and notes that locking the watch or taking it off can stop the drops.

There’s some good news: early testers say iOS 26.1 beta appears to resolve the issue on affected units. Macworld reports improvements, and multiple user posts say they can’t reproduce the bug after updating—suggesting a wider fix is likely in the next public release.

Quick workarounds (until a public fix lands)

Lock or remove your Apple Watch during unlocks, or temporarily disable “Unlock with Apple Watch.”

If wireless CarPlay is flaky, use a cable for now or re-pair CarPlay after a restart.

Standard triage: reboot the iPhone and router; as a last resort, reset Network Settings (you’ll re-enter Wi-Fi passwords).

If you’re comfortable with pre-release software, iOS 26.1 beta has been reliable for many affected users—but most people should wait for the public rollout.

We’ll keep watching this, but all signs point to a software bug with a fix on the way—not a hardware fault.