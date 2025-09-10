No Vision Pro 2: Why Apple’s Focus is on Software, Not a Sequel

Anyone who tuned into yesterday’s Apple event hoping for a surprise reveal of the Apple Vision Pro 2 was overlooking the fundamental reality of where the product is in its lifecycle. The original Vision Pro is still a brand new, developer-focused platform. Apple’s immediate goal isn’t to sell everyone a second-generation headset; it’s to build a compelling ecosystem of software and experiences that justifies the hardware that already exists.

The story of the Vision Pro for the next year will be defined by software. The upcoming release of visionOS 26 is the main event, bringing new features and capabilities that will empower developers to create the “killer apps” spatial computing needs to go mainstream.

Much like the wait for a foldable iPhone, which requires years of R&D, the Vision Pro platform needs time for its software to mature and for a clear use-case to emerge beyond early adopters. Rushing out new hardware would be counterproductive to this foundational work.

This strategy is consistent across Apple’s product lines. Just as there was no new Apple TV and the rumored AirTag 2 did not materialize, Apple is demonstrating a clear focus. The keynote was dedicated to its highest-volume, most impactful products – the iPhone and Apple Watch.

A niche, developer-centric device like the Vision Pro, which is not ready for a mainstream hardware refresh, simply doesn’t fit into that agenda right now.

When a Vision Pro 2 does eventually arrive – likely in late 2026 at the earliest – expect the focus to be on refinement rather than revolution. Rumors point to a spec bump with a more powerful M-series chip, but the most significant changes will likely address the feedback from the first generation: reducing the device’s weight, improving comfort for extended wear, and refining the head strap design.

For now, Apple’s message is clear: the future of spatial computing is being built in visionOS. The hardware will follow when the software ecosystem is ready for its next major leap.