Apple released Final Cut Pro X 10.4.9 on Tuesday with improvements to improve remote workflows and speed up editing.

Final Cut Pro X Enhancements

Proxy Workflows

Users can create proxies in either ProRes Proxy or H.264 in dimensions as low as 12.5% of the original

Proxy media, images, and audio can be consolidated on an external or network hard drive

Final Cut Pro Libraries can be relinked to proxies already created

Links to proxy media can be generated by third-party apps using XML

Cropping

Project clips are automatically analyzed for dominant motion and cropped with Smart Conform to convert them to square, vertical, or other formats using machine learning

Transform Overscan reveals media outside the crop boundary when adjusting scale, rotation, and position

Users can add a Custom Overlay when placing text and graphics within a non-landscape frame

Editorial Workflow Improvements

ProRes RAW camera settings are now available in inspector

A new context menu lets users close projects, clear timeline history, and sort clips and projects in List View according to the last modified date

New Metal-enabled plug-ins for RED RAW and Canon Cinema RAW Light

Stereoscopic 3D video and view footage can be stabilized in the 360-degree Viewer with separate streams for each eye

Users can work on remote content immediately while it’s downloading in the background from web-based assed management apps

Motion and Compressor

Motion can handle importing of third-party 3D models and has its own built-in library of 3D models in the USDZ format

Behaviors and key frames can manipulate the position, rotation, and scale of a model, and take advantage of existing replicators, emitters, lights, and cameras

A new Stroke Filter automatically outlines an object or text element using its alpha channel

Compressor supports custom LUT effects and the ability to use Camera LUTs to convert log-encoded footage to SDR or HDR outputs

Final Cut Pro X 10.4.9 is available as a free update for existing users and costs US$299.99 for new users. Motion 5.4.6 and Compressor 4.4.7 are also available today as free updates for existing users, and cost US$49.99 each for new users.