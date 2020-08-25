Apple released Final Cut Pro X 10.4.9 on Tuesday with improvements to improve remote workflows and speed up editing.
Final Cut Pro X Enhancements
Proxy Workflows
- Users can create proxies in either ProRes Proxy or H.264 in dimensions as low as 12.5% of the original
- Proxy media, images, and audio can be consolidated on an external or network hard drive
- Final Cut Pro Libraries can be relinked to proxies already created
- Links to proxy media can be generated by third-party apps using XML
Cropping
- Project clips are automatically analyzed for dominant motion and cropped with Smart Conform to convert them to square, vertical, or other formats using machine learning
- Transform Overscan reveals media outside the crop boundary when adjusting scale, rotation, and position
- Users can add a Custom Overlay when placing text and graphics within a non-landscape frame
Editorial Workflow Improvements
- ProRes RAW camera settings are now available in inspector
- A new context menu lets users close projects, clear timeline history, and sort clips and projects in List View according to the last modified date
- New Metal-enabled plug-ins for RED RAW and Canon Cinema RAW Light
- Stereoscopic 3D video and view footage can be stabilized in the 360-degree Viewer with separate streams for each eye
- Users can work on remote content immediately while it’s downloading in the background from web-based assed management apps
Motion and Compressor
- Motion can handle importing of third-party 3D models and has its own built-in library of 3D models in the USDZ format
- Behaviors and key frames can manipulate the position, rotation, and scale of a model, and take advantage of existing replicators, emitters, lights, and cameras
- A new Stroke Filter automatically outlines an object or text element using its alpha channel
- Compressor supports custom LUT effects and the ability to use Camera LUTs to convert log-encoded footage to SDR or HDR outputs
Final Cut Pro X 10.4.9 is available as a free update for existing users and costs US$299.99 for new users. Motion 5.4.6 and Compressor 4.4.7 are also available today as free updates for existing users, and cost US$49.99 each for new users.