Apple Pay users in Germany can now add their Sparkasse Giro debit card (Sparkassen-Card) to iOS Wallet, just like their credit cards (via iPhone-ticker).

Apple Pay was launched in Germany in 2018, with 15 banks and credit card firms signing up for the initial rollout. In December 2019, Sparkasse customers could add their credit cards to Wallet, and now debit cards can be added.

The full list of Apple Pay support can be found on Apple’s web page.