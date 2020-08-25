Today Apple released iOS 14 developer beta 6 for iPhones and an equivalent update for iPads. This latest update is seeding only a week after iOS beta 5. As beta software stabilizes Apple increases the release cycle from an update every two weeks to a weekly release.
iOS 14 Developer Beta 6
As usual you can install it over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. The build number is 18A5357e and the size is about 500MB for users. Here are new additions:
- On-boarding screen for Apple Maps
- A Spatial Audio toggle in Settings > Accessibility > AirPods that will also appear in Control Center and Bluetooth menu
- Encrypted APFS volumes appear in the side bar of Files
- An indicator now appears for “Phone” when it uses the microphone as an iOS 14 privacy feature
- An indicator for Airplane Mode in Control Center mirrors Airplane Mode status in Settings