Today Apple released iOS 14 developer beta 6 for iPhones and an equivalent update for iPads. This latest update is seeding only a week after iOS beta 5. As beta software stabilizes Apple increases the release cycle from an update every two weeks to a weekly release.

iOS 14 Developer Beta 6

As usual you can install it over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. The build number is 18A5357e and the size is about 500MB for users. Here are new additions: