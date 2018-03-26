Amazon Kindle Adds Split View to iPad, Plus Continuous Scrolling

Amazon Kindle rolled out an update to its iOS app recently with some major feature enhancements. The first is support for Split View mode on iPad. The company has also added the ability to read your books in continuous scrolling mode for those who prefer to read their books like animals.

I kid! Continuous scrolling will be a welcome addition for lots of readers, and might be especially useful with text books and lots of non-fiction material.

Here are the patch notes for the update, which is version 6.5:

Split view on iPad is here! Resize the app to multi-task while reading without ever switching context.

Try scrolling through your book – just like a web page. Turn continuous scrolling on via Settings, then easily turn it on and off from the Aa menu in your book. Tell us what you think.

Pull down in the library to refresh your list of books.

We’ve added Kindle dictionaries for Arabic.

The Kindle app for iOS is a free download.